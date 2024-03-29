Nursing Mother Exposes Tema General Hospital Over Dumsor Death

In a distressing revelation, a nursing mother has come forward to allege that she lost her three-day-old baby at the Tema General Hospital on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, purportedly due to a power outage at the facility.

Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, a 24-year-old mother, shared the heartbreaking account, stating that she was informed by a doctor at the Neco ward that her infant couldn’t survive as vital medical equipment was non-operational during the power disruption.

“I went to visit my son, but I didn’t see my child. I was waiting outside when one doctor came to inform me that they were sorry, but due to the lights out, my child could not survive because the incubator was not working,” expressed Rashida in a poignant interview with DGN Online.

The grandmother of the deceased baby, Rebecca Johnson, echoed the anguish of losing a child under such circumstances, expressing frustration over the hospital’s purported lack of preparedness in the face of power outages.

However, the Tema General Hospital swiftly responded to these allegations, refuting claims that the power outage led to any fatalities within the facility.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, March 27, the hospital categorically dismissed the assertions as unfounded and urged the public to disregard them.

An excerpt from the statement clarified, “It is worth noting that no lives were lost as a result of this power outage.”

Emphasizing its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety, the hospital reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all individuals under its care.

“The Tema General Hospital assures the general public that the Facility will continue to put the health and safety of its patients at the core of its business,” concluded the statement signed by the medical director.

By Vincent Kubi