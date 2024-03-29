Bawumia Declares Fulfillment Of Promises, Asserts Readiness To Lead

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has confidently proclaimed that he has successfully honored all commitments made, positioning himself as a credible leader ahead of the impending December general elections.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted that more than 30 initiatives he pledged have been substantially accomplished, signifying his capability to guide the nation in the forthcoming polls.

During an interaction with traders in Sunyani in the Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia cautioned the Ghanaian populace against endorsing John Dramani Mahama as a candidate in the upcoming elections, underscoring the need to sustain the momentum of progress initiated under his leadership.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his unwavering dedication to fulfilling promises, drawing a sharp contrast between his administration and Mahama’s past presidency to bolster his candidacy.

Citing specific achievements such as the successful launch of the Ghana Card initiative and the extended provision of the card to newborns, Dr. Bawumia showcased his government’s steadfast commitment to delivering on its commitments and enhancing public services.

In a bold declaration, Dr. Bawumia emphasized, “I have never held the office of president, only serving as a vice president. Yet, I have diligently executed my responsibilities. Despite my opponent’s prior experience as president, my track record of fulfilling promises speaks volumes.”

Undoubtedly, Dr. Bawumia’s assertion of accomplishments and determination to further elevate Ghana’s developmental trajectory sets the stage for a dynamic electoral contest as the nation gears up for a critical juncture in its democratic journey.

By Vincent Kubi