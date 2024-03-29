No More Dumsor- ECG Tells Ghanaians

In an effort to address the recent power outages experienced by Ghanaians, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that a stable national power supply will be provided from now on.

The ECG is assuring its customers and the general public that any power outage currently being experienced is due to a localized fault and can be reported for immediate action.

In a statement, the ECG advises affected customers to contact their contact center on 0302 611611, which is also available on WhatsApp, or report the outage on their social media handles (ECGghOfficial). They apologize for any inconvenience caused and wish everyone a happy Easter.

However, despite the promise of a stable power supply, more than 25 areas or communities in the Accra East and West regions are still experiencing power outages.

These areas include Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture Citi, Kpone Barrier, and many more. Even some suburbs like Ayi Mensah, Katapor, and Kwabenya.

The ECG has issued an apology to customers in these affected regions. According to the company, the outages are a result of a shortfall in power supply from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to the Pokuase and Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Points.

However, customers are dissatisfied with the ECG’s lack of a specific timetable for power restoration in these areas. Many have expressed frustration and anger towards the power distributor, especially after the Minister for Energy claimed that there is no persistent power outage, known as “dumsor,” and therefore no need for a timetable.

The lack of explanation from both GRIDCo and the ECG has also received criticism from stakeholders. In the past week alone, more than a hundred areas and communities in the Accra East and West regions have been affected by power outages.

Ghanaians are hopeful that the Electricity Company of Ghana will fulfill its promise and provide a stable national grid supply in the coming weeks to prevent further inconveniences and frustrations among customers.

By Vincent Kubi