Bawumia Donates To Orphanage

Vice President Bawumia today put smiles on the faces of inmates of Echoing Hills Children’s Home located at Madina in Accra.

This was part of events lined up to celebrate Good Friday (Easter).

He presented to them assorted food items, together with a cash donation of GHc50,000 to show love on as part of the Easter celebrations.

The items included bags of rice, tin tomatoes, cooking oil, packs of bottled water and soft drinks.

The Vice President said Easter was about sacrificing and caring for one another as Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for humanity.

He therefore said it was imperative for the society to reflect and think about the needs of orphans, the needy and people with special needs during Easter to ameliorate their plight.

He commended the sacrifices and dedication of the management of Echoing Hills Children’s Home for their good work over the years.

He pledged the government’s resolve to pay the orphanage’s annual rent for the next 10 years since the facility is currently in a rented place.

On her part, Madam Felicia Opoku Mensah, the Board Chairperson of Echoing Hills Children’s Home, highlighted the various challenges facing the Centre and appealed for more support from the government and other philanthropic organisations.

The facility currently has 35 inmates, comprising street, missing, and abused children.

