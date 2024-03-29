Bawumia Celebrates Easter With Christians

Vice President Bawumia in his usual self joined his Christian brothers and sisters to mark Good Friday (Easter).

The day is set aside on the Christian calendar to remember the death of Christ and recognised as a national holiday.

He therefore decided to join leadership and members of Trinity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra earlier today to mark the day.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) used the occasion to entreated Ghanaians to unite, reflect and appreciate the sacrifices of Jesus Christ to humanity.

“Let’s draw inspiration from the timeless blessings of Easter. Let’s reflect on the significance of the sacrifice of his death and reconciliation as we navigate the complexities of our political landscape,” Dr Bawumia said.

Easter marks a momentous event on the Christian calendar and very significant in the Christian faith.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a pivotal moment in human history that symbolises hope, redemption and the triumph of life over darkness and promise of a new beginning.

The Vice President therefore urged Ghanaians to appreciate the mercy, love and selflessness of Jesus Christ and underscored the need for the citizens to embrace the example of Jesus by serving the nation with integrity, compassion and humility.

“Today marks the beginning of a momentous event on the Christian calendar, Easter.

This occasion brings to us a time to unite, reflect, and appreciate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and the values he embodies. That of mercy, love, and selflessness,” he stated.

In the spirit of Easter, Dr Bawumia admonished Ghanaians to reject the politics of division and antagonism and foster dialogue, prioritise peace and unity in all their endeavours.

In the sermon, Reverend Kofi Manukure Akyeampong, Kwashieman District Minister of Trinity Congregation of Presbyterian Church, preaching on the theme, “Christ; Our Example of Suffering” said Jesus Christ humbled himself in the midst of suffering.

He therefore, entreated Christians to submit themselves in every situation with selfless attitudes.

That, he said because Jesus Christ was honest and obedient to the point of death and thus urged believers to emulate him and submit themselves to God’s will and purpose in the midst of suffering and adversities.

“Jesus Christ was faithful in times of trouble, likewise we should be faithful in all circumstances. Jesus’ ultimate suffering is his love for humanity,” he added.

Together with him were key and influential members of government and members of his campaign team.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent