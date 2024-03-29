GNPC leadership inspect progress of work at new Takoradi Office

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s (GNPC’) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, alongside a delegation of board members and management, has inspected the Corporation’s state-of-the-art Operational Head Office in Takoradi, Western Region.

Reflecting on the visit, O-A Danquah expressed satisfaction with the current state of the nearly completed facility and emphasized its strategic importance not only to the Corporation but to the country as a whole. He remarked that “this office underscores first, the promise that the President made to ensure the Western Region becomes a key hub of the country’s petroleum industry, as well as GNPC’s commitment to enhancing operations in the region.”

Aligned with GNPC’s vision for expansion and to becoming an independent, commercially viable operator, the new office will not only serve as a central operational spot but will also house the GNPC Foundation, showcasing the Corporation’s dedication to corporate social responsibility initiatives in the region.

The Board Chairman, Hon. Freddie Blay highlighted the significance of the office’s location saying, “Takoradi is an ideal base for our Western Region operations and provides proximity to key petroleum activities while facilitating closer collaboration with stakeholders.”

Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, echoing the sentiment, harped on the strategic value of the new office in advancing the Foundation’s objectives. “This facility will catalyze our community development initiatives, allowing us to strengthen partnerships and drive sustainable impact in the region and the rest of the country,” he stated.

During the inspection, the team assessed the progress of construction, emphasizing quality standards and adherence to timelines.

O-A Danquah, further commended the project team for their diligence, expressing management’s delight with the progress thus far and assured of its commitment to final completion and operationalization very soon.

The six-storey building, situated next to the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), boasts offices, a basement, a 300-seater auditorium, and various other auxiliary facilities and is set to significantly improve operational efficiency, facilitate collaboration, and serve as a testament to GNPC’s commitment to excellence in the petroleum sector and community development across Ghana.

The delegation also inspected GNPC-sponsored corporate social investment initiatives in the region.