Nursing Mothers Troop To Health Facilities for Vaccines

Some nursing mothers with their children at a health facility in the Northern region

Some nursing mothers in the Northern region have started trooping to health facilities to vaccinate their children.

The Northern Regional Health Directorate took delivery of childhood vaccines from their headquarters in Accra.

Subsequently , health facilities in the northern region have started administering the childhood vaccines allocated to them by the regional medical stores.

Acting Northern Regional Heath Director, Dr. Braimah Abubakari, who confirmed the arrival of the vaccines to journalists indicated that district directors have been given their share of the vaccines for inward distribution to health facilities at the district level.

He assured that there will be enough vaccines to carter for all the children as they are expecting more of the vaccines to arrive and urged mothers to send their children to the nearest health facility for vaccination.

Dr. Abubakari is however optimistic that the availability of the vaccines will reduce the measles cases in the region.

There was a shortage of measles vaccines across the country which led to hundreds of children being unable to be vaccinated.

However , the Ministry of Health (MoH)/Ghana Health Service (GHS), has announced that it has taken delivery of some childhood vaccines that have been in short supply in the country.

A statement signed by the Director-General, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed that it received some doses of BCG, OPV, and measles vaccines with accompanying devices.

The Director-General of the GHS advised the public against buying the vaccines, adding that the vaccines are free and can be obtained at designated health facilities and all Child Welfare Clinics across the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale