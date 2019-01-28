NYA Boss Draws Positives From Multipurpose Centres

Emmanuel Asigri

National Youth Authority (NYA) Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Asigri, says the benefit the youth in the country will derive from the construction of the various Multipurpose Youth Resource Centres cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

He said the project, aimed at equipping the youth with the requisite skill as well as providing platforms for them to express their talents will help the country a great deal.

To him, Ghana will be the ultimate winner when the facility is completed before the end of this year.

He said the facility will produce more sporting talents; a sure way of guaranteeing Ghana medals in future sporting tournaments.

In the area of Counseling and ICT, the NYA chief pointed out that the former was designed to offer professional advice to the youth regarding their respective careers, while the latter (ICT) will ensure that those with the passion for IT are trained and well versed with required techniques.

The NYA CEO said the construction of the various Multipurpose Youth and Resource Centres compliments the various projects and training programs intended to secure the future of the youth.

“No doubt, these facilities will go a long way to benefit the youth of this country, and I always say Ghana will be the ultimate winner. The benefit would be realized three or more years after completion, “said the NYA boss.

The Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre of Excellence has a football field, tartan tracks, volleyball/ basketball Courts, ICT/ Counseling Center, restaurant, hostel etc.

By Kofi Aduonum