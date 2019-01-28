Kojo Antwi To Rock Accra on Val’s Day

Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi is billed to stage a live musical concert on Thursday, February 14 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Dubbed ‘Joy FM Lovers Dinner Dance With Kojo Antwi’, the event will bring together singles and lovebirds under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of music from Kojo Antwi and others.

Valentine’s Day lovers, music fans, celebrities, a section of music stakeholders and friends of Kojo Antwi are expected to attend the event.

The organisers of the event have promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

Being organised by Joy FM, the event is anticipated to be historic because it will feature selected music personalities who will join Kojo Antwi to thrill his teeming fans.

Also known as Mr. Music Man, Kojo Antwi will perform some of his popular love songs such as ‘Amirika,’ ‘Nfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Densu’, ‘Adiepena’, ‘Me Dee Ne Wo A’, ‘Odo Ano Wappi’, ‘Medofo Pa’, ‘Dadie Anoma’, ‘Me Nya Ntaban A’ and others.

With a remarkable 22 albums to his credit and many laurels, including West Africa Tourism Award, All Africa Music Awards, Kora Award and the Our Music Award under his belt, Kojo Antwi is a trusted authority in Ghanaian music.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi, the Afro-pop, highlife and reggae icon first released a music album as far back as 1986.

Singing in English and Twi, Kojo Antwi has worked with international stars which include Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba among others. He has performed on many local and international music platforms.

By George Clifford Owusu