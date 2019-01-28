BoG Appoints Advisor For NIB

Felix E. Addo

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has appointed Felix E. Addo as advisor to National Investment Bank (NIB).

Mr. Addo is the immediate-past Country Senior Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ghana and a former member of the PwC Africa Governance Board.

Mr. Addo has more than 30 years of practice and consulting experience in restructuring and insolvency, corporate/project finance and recovery, financial and forensic auditing, arbitration, corporate governance, organisational restructuring and performance improvement engagements in both developed and developing economies.

He currently chairs the Board of Directors of Guinness Ghana Limited and serves on other boards of institutions.

He is the President of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).

Mr. Addo is expected to help restructure NIB through governance and management reforms and streamline its business model to help refocus it as a bank on industrialisation.

He will stay in the bank until otherwise advised by the Bank of Ghana and will furnish the Central Bank with a status report on the bank as frequently as it may require.

An advisor does not take over the responsibilities and duties of the bank’s shareholders, directors or management.

Under Act 930, the advisor may attend meetings of the Board of Directors without voting.

He also belongs to other professional bodies such as Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), Ghana and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Mr. Addo holds a B.Sc. (Hons) Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon and an MA in Professional Accounting from Loyola College of Maryland, USA.

He was honoured with a D.Sc (h.c) in July 2018 by the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

The BoG told depositors and customers of NIB that the bank would operate under its own management.