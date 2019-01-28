Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Named 2019 Sanitation Ambassador For Ashaiman

Stonbwoy has been named the 2019 sanitation ambassador for the Ashaiman Municipality.

The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) named him the sanitation ambassador at a special ceremony, during which a citation was presented to the Ghanaian dancehall musician for his selfless and meritorious service to the Municipality.

Reading the citation, Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the Ashaiman-based musician has “put the name of Ashaiman on the global map through his music and artistry, hence the need to appreciate his effort.”

Mr. Okyere called on the youth to emulate the lifestyle of the musician and do something meaningful for themselves to earn decent living and respect.

Stonebwoy, on his part, expressed gratitude to ASHMA for the recognition and assured that he would help to improve sanitation in the area.

“Ashaiman is a nice place and people from the area must be proud to mention it anywhere they found themselves,” the dancehall artiste indicated.

He advised residents to use available resources to make Ashaiman a safe haven for humanity.

He reminded residents that bad sanitation practices can endanger the lives of innocent people and urged them to keep their communities clean and avoid diseases that cost so much to cure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Patrick Tsigbe, ASHMA Environmental Health Officer, disclosed that ASHMA would prosecute offenders of its sanitation by-laws.