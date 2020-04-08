NYA Supports MoH With Essentials To Fight Covid-19

The National Youth Authority (NYA) as part of its ‘Covid 19 Youth Campaign’ has donated assorted essential medical equipment to the Ministry of Health to support the government’s efforts towards combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The NYA led by the CEO Sylvester Tetteh joined by the Board Chairperson, Francisca Oteng Mensah, another board member Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organizer as well as Nelson Owusu Ansah Deputy CEO and others made the presentation estimated at about GHC 700,000 to the ministry yesterday.

The essential items included 200,000 Gloves, 2000 Cardinal Health PPEs , 1000 Re-useable PPEs , 400 Goggles, 5000 Hand Sanitizers and many others.

The Minister together with his team and management were grateful to the National Youth Authority for the timely support and reiterated the government’s resolve to fight the pandemic head-on.

The National Youth Authority recently launched the ‘Covid 19 Youth Campaign’.

The authority is seeking to rally the youth behind the government’s fight against the Covid-19.