Deputy Attorney-General And Wife Donate GHC20,000 To COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Godfred Yeboah Dame (right) donating the cash to Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame and his spouse, Dr. Joycelyn Dame, have donated GHC20,000 to support the work of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The cheque for the amount was received by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare yesterday, at the Jubilee House yesterday.

The Chief of Staff expressed appreciation for the commendable gesture, and hoped that it would inspire other members of government and the entire citizenry to do the same.

In a short interview, Mr. Dame noted that the nation finds itself in unchartered waters and called for extraordinary support from all of its citizens.

“The President of Ghana had exhibited exceptionally bold and decisive leadership at this time. It was thus in the right vein for all to selflessly lend a hand and support his endeavours to steer the nation out of this unprecedented emergency,” he said.

He promised assisting, as much as possible, the vulnerable in the area where they live.