Nzema Chiefs Defend Labianca

Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II (middle) addressing journalists

SEVEN PARAMOUNT chiefs of the Nzemamanle Council in the Western Region have waded into the controversy surrounding the investigation conducted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that implicated the Labianca Group of Companies.

The OSP has accused the company and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, who is a daughter of the area, for engaging in alleged corrupt practices.

The OSP claims it has recovered GH¢1.074 million from Labianca Company, and that the amount represents a shortfall in import duties the frozen foods company paid to the state.

However, addressing a press conference at Ampain in the Nzema area on Tuesday, the paramount chiefs made it clear that the Western Regional representative at the Council of State has not offended any law of the land.

They have, therefore, called on those pushing for her resignation as the Council of State member to desist.

“This is because the company in question legitimately applied for a 5 per cent extra discount and got that approval.

“We know for a fact that other players in the same industry have been granted up to 12 per cent extra discount,” they claimed.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, therefore described the move by the OSP as selective justice and discrimination.

He said it was the support of the chiefs and other stakeholders that has seen the business grow to become one of the largest importers of frozen foods to West Africa.

He noted that after paying attention to the business for all these years, the chiefs can state that Labianca Company has been a tax compliant company since its inception.

He mentioned that the highly competitive nature of the industry creates room for allegations and insinuations.

“Labianca upon good counsel has refunded the GH¢1 million under-difference which was approved for its benefit by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

“A discount many companies continue to benefit from,” he added.

He said, “We should all support indigenous businesses to grow and correct where they fall short.”

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Ampain