Nzema East Galamsey Sites Raided

One of the sites after the raid

The Nzema East Municipal Blue Water Guards have raided some illegal mining (galamsey) sites in an operation at Dominase.

The operation, which was in collaboration with the Police and Immigration Service, took place near the Ankobra River in the municipality.

The operation led to the destruction of about one hundred chanfang machines, generators and other equipment used in the illegal mining activity.

According to reports, two suspected illegal miners were nabbed during the operation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi