South African Nabbed For Smuggling 30kg Cannabis

Suspect captured behind the 30kg cannabis

A South African national and an airline official stationed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have been apprehended by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for attempting to smuggle more than 30 kilograms of cannabis into Ghana.

According to information gathered by the paper, the airline official was apprehended for assisting a passenger on a flight from Thailand to bypass security checks when he arrived at KIA on Monday, November 10, 2025.

NACOC officials apprehended the suspect following an intelligence-led operation, which prompted a thorough search of his luggage, revealing smuggled cannabis, and after interrogation it was revealed that the airline staff assisted with the smuggling of the cannabis.

The cannabis was discovered carefully concealed in vacuum-sealed packages hidden among his personal belongings.

The commission reiterated its uncompromising stance against drug trafficking, assuring the public that robust measures remain in place to detect and deter such offences.

In a statement, NACOC warned that “anyone found complicit in narcotic-related offences, regardless of nationality or position, will face the full rigours of the law.”

In an effort to curb illicit drug trafficking at the Kotoka International Airport, Deputy Director-General of NACOC in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Mr. Alexander Twum-Barimah, in a series of interviews, has stated that the commission will not condone or shield anyone involved in illicit drug activities, adding that culprits will be dealt with according to the law, without fear or favour.

Mr. Twum-Barimah further highlighted that the commission is in partnership with other security and border control agencies, such as the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), to strengthen the fight against transnational drug trafficking.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke