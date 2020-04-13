O B Amoah Feeds 3000 People In Akuapem South

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South has provided resources for feeding of over 3000 vulnerable persons in the Constituency as part of the Easter festivities.

The sharing of cooked food started on Easter Sunday and will continue on Easter Monday to cover more than 3000 persons in Adamrobe, Comet Estates, Otiakrom, Nsakye, Dago, Pakro , among other communities, which include those who share borders with Greater Accra.

Even though the communities in Akuapem South are not under restriction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, their proximity to Accra has affected their activities and exposed the vulnerable ones to extra hardship.

It was therefore a happy occasion for the persons lucky enough to have the free meals from the MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

Mr O B Amoah expressed satisfaction with the free meals project and gratitude to God and all those who made it very successful.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo has extended the imposition of restriction on Greater Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and other parts of Kumasi for another week.