Brazil Honours Global Health Workers

Brazil has held a special ceremony in honour of global frontline healthcare providers battling the coronavirus.

On Sunday April 12, Easter, the South American nation, held the ceremony which witnessed the illumination of its Christ the Redeemer statue in tribute to health workers.

The ceremony took place as the world recorded some 1.85 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 114,000 deaths as reported by the Johns Hopkins University.

The Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was lighted look like a doctor in a tribute to front-line health workers.

During the ceremony, flags of several countries affected by the virus were projected onto the monument.

A mass was performed by the Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro Dom Orani Tempesta, according to local media reports in Brazil.

On the statue, were messages of praises to health workers.

The messages came in various languages, reports say.

By Melvin Tarlue