Obaapa Christy Finds Love Again

Obaapa Christy

Years after of being quiet about her love life, gospel musician Obaapa Christy has surprised her followers by remarrying over the weekend.

The award-winning songstress tied the nuptial knot in Accra with a yet-to-be-named husband at a traditional marriage ceremony which had some family and friends in attendance.

She has since been receiving congratulatory messages for her decision.

According to a Pulse Ghana report, it is her “third marriage after her failed marriage with her former husband, Pastor Love Kweku Hammond.”

Videos of her traditional wedding ceremony on social media showed her in an ecstatic mood.

Obaapa Christy ‒ who used to be called Christiana Love ‒ made the headlines several years ago over her decision to divorce her then husband of nine years, Pastor Love.

In 2011, leading up to their divorce, both Christy and Pastor Love publicly counter-accused each other of reckless adultery and unrestrained infidelity.

Beyond marriage brouhaha, Christy is one of Ghana’s finest gospel musicians.

The ‘Hyebre Sesafo’ singer has eight albums to her credit. Some of her songs include ‘Onyame Ba’, ‘Meti Ase’, ‘Ayari Sa’ ‘Moving Forward’ and ‘Hyebre Sesafo’.

She has also won several awards, including Ghana Music Award, National Award Honours and an award from ex-President Kufuor.