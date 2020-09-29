Obour, Others Clean Juaso

The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, known popularly as Obour, joined the NPP parliamentary candidate for Asante-Akyem South Constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng, to embark on a health walk and clean-up exercise on Monday, September 21 to commemorate the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day celebrations at Asante Akyem South, where he contested in the last NPP parliamentary primaries.

The clean-up exercise was organised to mobilise more votes for the party in the constituency for a resounding victory in the December 7 polls.

The exercise was highly patronised by party stalwarts in the constituency, including the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Frimpong, and the constituency executives led by the constituency chairman, Adarkwah Yiadom.

In a speech, Obour reinforced his commitment to support President Akufo- Addo and Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng to win massively in the coming polls.

He called on the youth of the party to move out in their numbers to canvass for votes for the NPP.

“The only way to protect our progress and continue down the path of social and economic transformation is propagating and witnessing to our constituents the good works of the Akufo-Addo administration,” Obour said.