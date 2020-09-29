Miss Metropolitan Ghana Finals On Sunday

Dennis King Glah, organiser of the event

This year’s edition of the annual Miss Metropolitan Ghana beauty pageant will take place this Sunday, October 4 at the new Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) conference hall, the organisers have announced.

It would be a night of beauty and music, a night where 12 young ladies would compete for the ultimate Miss Metropolitan Ghana crown.

The event, which is under the theme: ‘The Role of The Ghanaian Woman In Fighting COVID-19’, promises to be fun-packed. It would witness live stage performances from some selected artistes such as De Bankbwoy and a host of others.

It seeks to empower young and upcoming ladies to be well cultured, educated, principled, talented and instil in them good working and moral behaviours. It is also aimed at celebrating the richness of the Ghanaian culture and its beautiful women.

It has 12 contestants battling for the ultimate crown, cash, a sponsored trip to Rwanda and other consolation prizes.

Being organised by Miss Metro Foundation, the event is expected to be attended by a number of personalities, previous winners of the event, as well as fans and friends of the contestants.

The organisers said they are excited to be providing a pageant that focuses on education in Ghana as well as promoting Ghana’s culture and tourism.

According to them, the objectives of the pageant is to unearth talented, entrepreneurial and industrious ladies to showcase country’s culture and traditions as well as promote and boost tourism in Ghana.

The winner of Miss Metropolitan Ghana would become a campaign ambassador for the education of the general public on the adverse effects of COVID-19.

The venue for the event would host about 100 people while observing the needed health protocols, including social distancing.

By George Clifford Owusu