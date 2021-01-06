Obour Puts Music Career On Hold

The immediate past President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, has revealed that he has no intentions of engaging in active music any time soon.

According to him, he is more focused on politics now and that takes most of his time and attention.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the former MUSIGA President explained that he had always wanted to engage in politics which eventually materialised after he handed over as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in 2019 and headed to contest for the Member of Parliament of the Asante Akyem South on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He said his quest for change and the zeal he had to engage in politics motivated him to take up political positions, adding that the consistency of some political leaders in the country had also served as a source of motivation to him.

“I am also motivated to engage in politics due to the consistency of some political leaders like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, despite his defeats in the previous general elections persevered and finally won the 2016 elections,” he said.

He mentioned that politics was not a one-time win affair for everyone; it takes patience and hard work to win.

He, however, said that in cases where he would have to release or endorse political songs, he would do so.

The former MUSIGA president indicated that his involvement in politics has had both positive and negative impacts on his career and personality.

“Positively, I have learnt how to appreciate Ghana more, appreciate leadership, understand development even more, made me more patient and also given me the opportunity to add my voice to the national discourse,” he disclosed.

On the flip side, he said he had not been able to release music and was not fit for stage performances due to his involvement in mainstream politics.

Obour released his first album, Atentenben on Soul Record Label in 2002, followed by his second album, titled Dondo which featured songs like Nana Obour, Mesoodae and Palm Wine.

The song Nana Obour won the Best Video at both Ghana Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards UK in 2003.

He won five awards at the 2005 Ghana Music Awards. His albums include Atentenben, Akademua, Dondo, Atumpan, President Obour and Fontomfrom.

He made a duet album with A. B. Crentsil entitled The Best of the Lifes. Obour’s 2004 album Obour.com produced the hit single Konkontiba.

Obour has led several national campaigns because of his positive and educative lyrics. He released a socially conscious album and project, One Ghana Peace Project/Obour for President, ahead of the 2008 general elections.

He went on to embark on a Nationwide Peace Campaign. Obour was selected among 12 other emerging leaders by The African Leadership Initiative to pursue training with the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

He was the National Tuberculosis Ambassador of Ghana, Road Safety Ambassador, Executive Icon of Youth Icons Africa and a Climate Change Champion for the British Council.

He serves on several executive and advisory boards, including the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Musicians, University of Ghana School of Performing Arts Advisory Board, National Commission on Culture, National Folklore Board and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation Board.

In 2017, Obour and his siblings established the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation to help the people in the Asante Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

He became more involved in the activities of the constituency as chiefs and several youth groups called on him to consider representing them as their Member of Parliament.