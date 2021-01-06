Man Guns Down Wife, Grabbed After Failed Suicide 

THE Police in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region have apprehended a 35-year old farmer and hunter who allegedly gunned down his wife at Akyem Nkroso-Abessim in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect after shooting his 42-year old wife Monday night in their family house immediately bolted.

The body of the deceased, Abena Owusua, was later retrieved by the Police and has been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The hunter reportedly attempted to commit suicide by cutting off his head but failed and later hit his head against a hammer, which led him to fall unconscious.

The youth of area who formed a search team spotted Samuel Gyekye in an unconscious state with a deep cut and was rushed to Apedwa health center where he is receiving treatment under police guard.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, confirmed to DGN Online that they received information that the suspect has shot dead his wife and gone into hiding.

According to the Police, they proceeded to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying in a prone position in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound at her back in a wooden structure.

The Police found a locally manufactured single barrel gun loaded with one BB” empty cartridge shell abandoned at the scene which was retrieved for evidential purposes.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Nkronso