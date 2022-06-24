Obuasi Youth Demonstrate Over Lack Of Jobs

Some of the youth during the demonstration

HUNDREDS OF youth in the Obuasi Municipality, in the Ashanti Region, have demonstrated against lack of employment opportunities, which they claimed has worsened the economic situation in the area.

Members of Obuasi Youth Community Mining Association, organisers of Tuesday’s demonstration, wants government to prevail upon Anglogold Ashanti to cede its abandoned mining sites to them to operate community mining.

The demonstrators, who wore red armbands to display their anger and frustration, also want Anglogold Ashanti to provide employment for the youth of Obuasi, most of whom have become hopeless and dejected.

According to them, the increasing unemployment rate in their communities was causing businesses to collapse, increasing economic hardship among the people and resulting in crime and other negative activities.

The protestors said if Anglogold Ashanti release its abandoned sites at Cut 3 or Pillar, White House, Kaaso and Sanso Nsuoakye for them to operate community mining, the current hardship in Obuasi would subside.

“We are therefore calling on the President to intervene for Anglogold Ashanti to release the abandoned mining sites to the communities for community mining purpose,” part of a petition of the demonstrators to the President, said.

The petition was signed by Emmanuel Kofi Ayamga, Francis Antoh and Bright Asare, and it was presented to the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Elijah Adansi Bonah after the peaceful demonstration in Obuasi on Tuesday.

“The issue of high rate unemployment in Obuasi and its environs poses security threat and as such should the youth be engaged in meaningful adventures, such as community mining, the insecurity situation in Obuasi and its environs would be greatly minimised.”

Meanwhile, Adansi Bonah, in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that he presented the petition of the demonstrators to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

He, therefore, called for total calm among the demonstrators and all other residents of Obuasi, assuring that definitely the written petition of the Obuasi youth would be forwarded to the Office of the President anytime soon.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi