Odau Group Pledges Allegiance To Okyenhene

Bankahemaa and stool elders signing the resolution

Chiefs, queenmothers and elders of the Odau group under the Benkum Division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area have distanced themselves from a statement made by the Chief of Etwereso who doubles as the leader of the Odau Group, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe denying the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, as his overlord

The Odau chiefs, queenmothers and elders including Buadua, Kwae, Banka, Ahweamu, Subi, Mmronam, Adubease, Chia, Odumase Pramkese, Osenasw also pledged their allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin at a meeting with the Akyem Abuakwa State Standing Committee held in the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi.

“The Okyenhene is our Overlord. He has been the Overlord of our fathers, and he remains the Overlord of us and our children yet unborn. Any chief who denies this truth denies the very foundation upon which our chieftaincy stands and must face the consequences,” said Barima Amo Gyabi, Ahweamuhene, during the meeting.

“We wish to state clearly, and without any ambiguity, that our allegiance remains solely and wholly with His Majesty Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene and rightful Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa,” they added.

They indicated that from time immemorial, their stools and allegiance have been subordinate to the Ofori Panin Stool of Akyem Abuakwa.

“We hereby state in no uncertain terms that we have never given our consent for any breakaway from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council under the leadership of Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and we never shall,” said Ahweamuhene, Barima Amo Gyabi.

The Chief of Pramkese, Barima Kwasi Frimping, also denounced the assertion made by the Etwereso Chief that Etwereso is an independent Kingdom.

“We completely and publicly denounce the declaration of an “Odau Kingdom” by the Chief of Etwereso. We know of no such kingdom in the history of our land. Our towns are not and shall never be part of any newly invented false paramountcy.

“If the Chief of Etwereso wishes to pursue this path alone, that is his matter … he does not speak for us, and he does not represent us,” Osabarima Kwasi Frimpong added.

They called for calm to prevail stating that while they strongly denounce the actions of the Chief of Etwereso, “we are not warmongers. We call on all parties to remain calm. We believe that the rightful place for this matter is before the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council and the appropriate judicial committees, not in the marketplace of public insults, or the unruly social media or press or self-declared kingdoms,” Barima Kwasi Frimping said.

In a resolution signed by Bankahemaa Obaapanin Anima Fremo, Barima Kwasi Frimping ll Pramkesehene, Regent of Osenas Nana Asafo Agyei, Buaduahene Barima Kwasi Agyakwa, Subihene Barima Amoah Bosompem lll, Kwaehene Barima Kwaku Amankwa lll, Ahweamuhene Barima Kwaku Amo Gyabi, Queenmother of Chia Obaapanin Ntiamoah Buadua and Abusuapanin Addo Dankwa, the chiefs called on the Okyenhene to accept their resolution as their unwavering loyalty to the Ofori Panin Stool.

A Daily Guide Report