Ofori-Atta Released From ICE Detention

Ken Ofori-Atta

Former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is breathing a sigh of relief following his release from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention in the United States.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was detained at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia following his arrest for allegedly over staying his tourist visa in the United States.

His lawyer had filed an application for bond pending the determination of his status in the United States where he is facing a possibility of being deported.

However, the court could not make a decision on the bond application as a result of some extradition processes initiated by Ghana through the United States Department of Justice.

“On April 7, 2026, Ken Ofori-Atta was released from ICE detention pursuant to judicial order. He is home with his family,” a statement signed by his lead counsel, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo partly read.

The statement pointed out that Mr. Ofori-Atta remains “fully committed to use due process” in defense of his rights as guaranteed under the constitution and laws of the United States.

It added that the former minister and his family “remain thankful to God and all those who have offered prayers and support during this period.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta is facing multiple allegations of corruption and related offences in Ghana for some decisions he took during his tenure as Minister for Finance under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has charged him and seven others over the revenue assurance contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), allegedly costing the nation over GH¢1.4 billion “financial loss.”

Last Sunday, a member of his legal team, Frank Davies, indicated that his client will respond appropriately if he is served with charges by the OSP.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on April 5, the lawyer discounted claims that the former minister is unwilling to return to Ghana to face charges levelled against him and others by the OSP.

“If the OSP serves my client his charges, he will respond appropriately, not remotely,” he indicated.

Mr. Davies further pointed out that he cannot defend his client in court until he has been formally served by the OSP, urging Ghanaians to be circumspect in their criticism of the former minister without full knowledge of the circumstances of the issues.

The lawyer also provided further details regarding the status hearing of Mr. Ofori-Atta.

According to him, unresolved extradition request from Ghana has delayed the US court’s decision on a bond application made on behalf of the former minister.

Permanent Stay

One of the lawyers representing Mr. Ofori-Atta in the US had earlier stated that the former minister is pursuing the possibility of acquiring a permanent United States residency rather than returning to Ghana, where he is wanted to stand trial for a myriad of allegations of corruption and related offences.

This follows what his lawyer describes as the existence of “serious questions” about the independence of Ghana’s judiciary.

Extradition

The OSP has secured an order of summons to be served on Mr. Ofori-Atta and his Chef de Cabinet, Ernest Darko Akore, outside the jurisdiction as the Office takes steps to prosecute the two in absentia if they fail to return to Ghana.

In February this year, the United States Department of Justice acknowledged receipt of extradition packet sent by Ghana, regarding Mr. Ofori-Atta who is wanted in Ghana for alleged corruption and related offences.

As a result, the charge sheet and the summons have been transmitted to the US as the OSP takes steps to serve him outside the jurisdiction and possibly try him in absentia if he fails to return to Ghana.

The OSP is still yet to serve Mr. Ofori-Atta and Ernest Darko Akore with the charge sheet and documents pertaining to the criminal proceedings initiated against them.

A Principal Prosecutor at the OSP, Adelaide Kobiri-Woode, told the trial court last month that the two accused persons who are currently in the United States have not been served with the charge sheet and the fact sheet.

According to her, the processes to do so are still ongoing and the last communication between the OSP and Office of the Attorney General as of March 25, 2026 indicated that the process has not been completed.

She added that the United States Department of Justice requested for further information through the mutual legal assistance which has been given.

Gibril Abdul Razak