Odododiodioo NDC In Turmoil As Tables, Chairs Fly

Violence erupted at the vetting of parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodioo constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region on Friday October 13, 2023 at the regional party office in South La.

The misunderstanding turned bloody following confusion of who to become the parliamentary candidate of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This follows the decision of some supporters of one of the candidates to destroy party properties, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee members which resulted in injuries to some individuals, citing unfairness on their part.

Three individuals, Nii Okai Laryea, Kotey Ashie, and Michael Nii Yarboi Annang, were battling it out over who to succeed the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who is not seeking re-election after last minute withdrawal.

This is because the Odododiodio Constituency was unable to participate in the vetting exercise that took place in February 2023 due to similar confusion that the party needed to resolve.

It was the hope of the party that today’s vetting was to determine the fate of the three aspirants for the party’s parliamentary primary, which is slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023, however chaos erupted sending everybody to flee from the exercise.

But one of the parliamentary aspirants, Michael Nii Yarboi Anang, had successfully gone through vetting before the confusion sparked.

Mr Anang was a former member of the New Patriotic Party who is aspiring to be the Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodioo Constituency on the ticket of the NDC.

By Vincent Kubi