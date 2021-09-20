Official Liquidator To Have Investor Class Meeting With Customers Of Defunct FMC’s

Mrs Jemima Oware is the Registrar-General

The Official Liquidator for the defunct Fund Management Companies (FMC’s) will on Thursday, September 23 have an investor class meeting with customers of some defunct FMC’s.

A statement by the Registrar-General stated that “all the creditors of the under listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on 23rd September 2021.

The statement added, “that a Virtual Class Meeting will be held on

24th September 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of Fund Management Companies only.”

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE BODIES CORPORATE (OFFICIAL

LIQUIDATIONS) ACT, 1963 (ACT 180) AND CORPORATE

INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING ACT, 2020 (ACT 1015)

AND IN THE MATTER OF 53 FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

(IN OFFICIAL LIQUIDATION)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acting in accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act 2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licenses of 53 Fund Management Companies (FMCs).

Pursuant to applications by the Registrar of Companies, order has been given for the official winding up of the under listed companies.

TAKE NOTICE AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all the creditors of the under listed companies are being invited to a Virtual First Creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on 23rd September, 2021.

Also, note, that a Virtual Class Meeting will be held on 24th September, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of Fund Management Companies only.

Please Note that the meetings will be help via zoom videoconferencing. Meeting ID and Password shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by 22nd September, 2021.

Dated at Companies Registry, Dodoo Street, Accra this 9th September 2021.

JEMIMA OWARE (MRS)

OFFICIAL LIQUIDATOR

23rd September, 2021 – First Creditors Meeting

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Liberty Asset Management limited 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM Frontline Capital Advisors Limited 1: 30 PM – 2:30 PM Beige Capital Asset Management Limited 2:45 PM – 3: 15 PM Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited

23rd September, 2021 – Class Meeting. 9:00 am – 11:00 am