Official: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Becomes WTO’s Director General

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Former Finance Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed Director General of

the World Trade Organization (WTO).

She becomes the first woman and first African to take the role of the 164-member Switzerland-based organization.

WTO confirmed her appointment in a tweet, saying: “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.”

Madam Okonjo-Iweala, 66-year-old, succeeds Brazilian Roberto Azevedo who stepped down from the position in August of 2020. Okonjo-Iweala and her team will assume office on March 1, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue