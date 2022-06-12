Ofoase SHS Matron Caught Stealing Foodstuff

The Matron of Ofoase Senior High Technical School (OSHTS), in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, is currently in the grips of Police for allegedly stealing foodstuff meant for the students.

The matron was caught stealing food that was intended for OSHTS and using it for her personal use instead.

The Principal witness and former Assembly Member for Ofoase Electoral Area, Tweneboah Koduah, who confirmed the incident on the radio said that the suspect allegedly conspired with a taxi driver, brought the taxi cab onto the school grounds, and loaded the goods with the assistance of some shadow staff members working at the school.

According to the assemblyman, he had a tip-off by a gang of young people and he had subsequently located and detained the suspect.

“There was a tip-off that the lady had hired a cab to carry the supplies that were just granted by the government for the school. The foods were destined for the school”.

Meanwhile, the foodstuff has been returned to the store as the Police investigation is ongoing.

– BY Daniel Bampoe