Oforikrom Independent Candidate Steps Down

Jones Peprah (4th left) and Emmanuel Marfo (3rd right) and others after the meeting on Tuesday

A NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Jones Peprah, who decided to contest the Oforikrom parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, has stepped down.

He took his latest decision following the timely intervention of Emmanuel Aboagye, an NPP man, who wields a lot of respect and control in the party.

Mr. Aboagye, supported by an influential Catholic priest in the area and Kwabena Nsenkyire, Ashanti Regional NPP First Vice Chairman, convinced Mr. Peprah to step down.

Mr. Peprah did not only rescind his decision to contest the seat but he has also given an assurance to support the campaign for the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Emmanuel Marfo, to retain the seat.

“I will join our MP, Emmanuel Marfo, on his house-to-house campaign programme in the constituency to help the NPP retain the seat and also help President Akufo-Addo to sustain his good works. Straight from this meeting, I will politely talk to my teeming supporters, some of whom are influential people in the constituency, to join me to help our MP in his campaign,” Mr. Peprah said.

Addressing the media, Kwabena Nsenkyire described Mr. Peprah’s decision as a victory for the NPP in the constituency, the region and Ghana at large ahead of the December polls.

According to him, even though Mr. Peprah had planned to contest the seat as independent candidate, he has decided to put aside his personal interest due to his strong love for the NPP family.

“Jones Peprah has proven that he indeed loves the NPP so on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman and Chairman Wontumi, I thank him sincerely,” he asserted.

Mr. Nsenkyire said with the able support of Mr. Peprah “who from today has become a hero in our party,” the NPP would maximize its votes in both the presidential and the parliamentary elections.

According to him, he would liaise with Mr. Aboagye to talk to other party members, who are seeking to contest seats as independent candidates in other areas, to step down.

Mr. Nsenkyire said even though the NPP is the huge favourite to win the upcoming elections, the party people need to unite and campaign vigorously to retain power.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi