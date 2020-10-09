Napo Files For Manhyia South

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has filed his nomination forms to, once again, contest the parliamentary seat on December 7.

He is the parliamentary candidate (PC) for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency for the upcoming elections.

Napo, who doubles as the Education Minister, went to the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Kumasi on Wednesday morning, accompanied by few NPP executives, members and sympathizers.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Manhyia South MP had planned to file his nomination forms quietly at the EC office, but he was stunned to see several NPP members at the place.

Scores of enthusiastic-looking NPP members that had got wind of Napo’s visit to the EC office virtually laid ambush at the place even before Napo could reach there at 11 a.m. prompt.

There were wild shouts of “Napo, Napo, Napo!” all over the place when he finally arrived at the place. The lawmaker intermittently waved back to the charged crowd as he entered the EC office.

He met all the requirements to contest the Manhyia South seat and so he successfully filed his nomination forms after which he left the premises of the EC office.

The Manhyia South MP did not grant an interview to the media, but he had consistently urged NPP members to campaign on the party’s positive records to retain power and do more for the state.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi