GTA Urged To Develop And Promote Tourist Sites

Isaac Owusu Ansah

The host of Work & Happiness and Vintage Friday on Adom FM, Isaac Owusu Ansah, has called on the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to develop various tourism sites in the country to attract more tourist sites into the country.

He said when tourism sites such as Paga Crocodile Pond, Boti Water Falls, Kakum National Park, Larabanga Masjid and others are well developed, it would generate more revenue to support the economy.

He mentioned that promoting Ghana’s tourist sites would go a long way to put the tourism industry and Ghana on the world map.

The radio and television presenter, who is also known on radio as OPD, revealed Ghana has a number of tourism sites which have remained undeveloped over the years.

He added that investing in these undeveloped tourist sites could help reduce poverty in the host communities since local economies could also be boosted.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the presenter indicated that though the GTA and Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture have made some investments in some of these areas, there was still the need for partnership with the private sector to develop them further in order to attract all categories of tourists.

“When good policies and structures are put in place by the government to promote tourism, the country stands to benefit and could make a lot money from its tourism sites,” OPD said.

He, however, tasked stakeholders in the tourism sector and district chief executives to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism and GTA to promote the tourism sector to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

OPD, therefore, appealed to the GTA to put in effective measures in place that will promote and develop the tourism industry to enable it to attract more tourists and revenue in the country.

By George Clifford Owusu