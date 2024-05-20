Oforikrom Residents Cry Over Solar Panels Theft

One of the street lights without the solar panel

Residents of Oforikrom in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region are worried over the incessant theft of solar panels meant to power streets lights in the farming community.

According to them, some unscrupulous persons have resorted to removing the solar panels on top of the street lights which has resulted in total darkness at night in some parts of the community.

The assembly member for the Electoral area, Suleman Azure noted that so far no one has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft.

He, however, warned those stealing the panels to desist because the law will deal with them when arrested.

He explained that Oforikrom is a cocoa growing community and so the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has fixed street lights powered by solar panels in certain parts of the community, particularly, areas without electricity.

He said he could not fathom why some residents have decided to remove the solar panels fixed on top of the street lights to power the lights.

“We don’t know what they use them for but I have heard that some of them have fixed them on their buildings for their personal use,” he said. “In fact we are gathering information which would lead us to places where we can find some of the panels and arrest the culprits.”

“We will let them know that their activities are illegal. As citizens they need to be lawful. They should ask themselves whether what they are doing falls within the remit of the law”, he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi