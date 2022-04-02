Ofosu-Ampofo Rallies NDC For ‘Chop-Chop’

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has been preaching client politics in the United States of America (USA), indicating that the next NDC government will prioritise the welfare of party people ahead of national development.

Seeking to offset a tough message on neglecting the party faithful and campaigning for ex-President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party again in the 2024 general election, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said there would be preferential treatment for people from the party’s stock when the party comes back to power.

He told NDC members in the USA recently that the party tends to focus on national development at the expense of the welfare of party members whenever they get power, adding that the situation will not be the same when the NDC regains power.

Attempting to induce loyalty among rank-and-file members, the NDC Chairman said they would reward members for their contributions towards recapturing power, adding, “Let me say that I am the apostle for ‘no contribution, no chop.’ Mr. [former] President has given me that office and I am going to ensure that is implemented,” he posited.

“What we the NDC have done is that when we are in power, we think about Ghana too much and forget about ourselves,” he reiterated.

The national chairman’s remark is similar to recent pronouncement by the NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, who said the NDC had learnt hard lessons from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After two consecutive defeats, ex-President John Mahama is mounting a comeback ahead of a historic election two years away, setting the stage for a likely presidential bid that will add to the unpredictability of the country’s transition from global crisis.

The NDC lost power to the NPP in 2016 and 2020, with former President Mahama as the presidential candidate. He was the leader of the NDC comeback campaign tour in the US.

By E rnest Kofi Adu