Ohemaa Mercy Endorses Ras Kuuku’s ‘Me Mpaebo’ Song For Christians

Ras Kuuku, Ohemaa Mercy

Celebrated gospel act, Ohemaa Mercy has described reggae-dancehall musician Ras Kuuku’s song titled, “Me Mpaebo” as a gospel song.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, she endorsed the song for all including Christians.

According to her, the song is a powerful prayerful song even though it was coming from a reggae-dancehall musician.

“Ras Kuuku’s Me Mpaebo is a gospel song. It is a prayer song. He is praying to God“, she said when she praised the song.

Ras Kuuku’s “Me Mpaebo” was released in 2020 and it has since been enjoying great airplay.

Kuuku is yet to respond to the endorsement of the song by the respected gospel act.