King Promise Snubs Kwaisey Pee Request For Feature

King Promise, Kwaisey Pee

Singer and songwriter, Kwaisey Pee has reportedly said that efforts to get young colleague King Promise to feature on a song with him has been unsuccessful.

He made this known in an interview on Asaase Radio, while he bemoaned the lack of support among artistes when it comes to features.

“I have approached King Promise as well and he never did it. And I met him (King Promise) after the VGMAs. We were in the same category “Best male vocalist category”. It was him, myself, Joe Mettle, and other guys. And I won that category, so after that, I met him and told him that I have sent him a song and was still waiting on him but he told me he didn’t know about it,” he revealed.

“One thing I have noticed about the music industry is that most of the artists pretend a lot. Even though I was dealing with his manager, when I went to the house he (King Promise) was there. So, definitely, he knew about it,” he added.