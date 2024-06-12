Okudzeto Ablakwa Dragged To CHRAJ

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been dragged to the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), by the Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu.

The petition is to expose an alleged conflict of interest, breach of Constitutional provisions as well as deception and non-compliance with the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The petition, signed on Friday, June 7, 2024 by Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, alleged that Mr. Ablakwa is the director, sole shareholder, and beneficial owner of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd, which was incorporated on September 2, 2021, violating the Constitution of Ghana which forbids MPs from holding any other office of profit.

He stated, “As a Member of Parliament, he is mandated to comply with Article 98(2) of the Constitution of Ghana, which forbids MPs from holding any other office of profit or emolument, whether public or private, directly or indirectly, without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament upon recommendation of a committee of Parliament.”

He said despite a clear constitutional mandate, Mr. Ablakwa has ‘neglected, failed, and refused to comply with the provision.”

According to him, the MP has not applied to the committee nor received a certificate from the Speaker as required by the Constitution as at June 4, 2024, and has been deceptive about his compliance with the law, failing to disclose his business interests and seeking the necessary permission.

That, he mentioned, highlights a deliberate attempt to evade scrutiny and accountability, and is an abuse of his position and insult to the integrity of the country’s legislative processes.

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP is, therefore, seeking that CHRAJ makes a determination that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa “occupies a position of profit or emolument in violation of Article 98(2) of the Constitution of Ghana and has also engaged in deceptive practices by failing to disclose his business interests and seek the necessary permissions.”

Just last month, Mr. Ablakwa, petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong over allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches following the sale of six hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to the Minister.

According to his petition, there were plans to sell a 60% stake in six hotels owned by SSNIT to Rock City Hotel Limited, a company reportedly owned by Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah