Okudzeto Ablakwa Stripped Naked

A non-partisan civil society group focused on promoting accountability and transparency in governance,

Movement for Justice Ghana has exposed the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his businesses including farming, Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd.

This follows a response received by the Group from the Office of Registrar of Companies about a search letter filed on 14 February 2023.

The response, dated 16 February 2023, confirms that Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd (“Company”) is legally and genuinely registered under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) with registration number CS178590921.

According to the information obtained from the database of the Office of Registrar of Companies, the Company was incorporated on 2nd September 2021 with Samuel Ablakwa [TIN: P0009127593], Frederick Amissah [TIN: P0000530530] and Nuhela Seidu [TIN: P000082707X] listed as directors. Nuhela Seidu is also the company secretary, and Samuel Ablakwa is the sole shareholder with 500,000 shares, having paid consideration of GHS 500,000.

The beneficial owner of the Company is Samuel Ablakwa, with a relationship as Direct Shareholder and Direct Voting Rights.

The Office of Registrar of Companies also revealed that Samuel Ablakwa filled his forms by writing Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, but the profile in the system reads Samuel Ablakwa.

While the residential address of Samuel Ablakwa from the Form 3 completed is GL-108-1771, House No. 178, Tse Addo, Accra, in the La Dadekotopon District, information in the e-registrar TIN records states the residential address for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as House No. 565, Airport Hills, Accra.

Additionally, in response to the same search, the Office of Registrar of Companies confirmed by letter dated 15 February 2023 that Saavi Solutions was a business name with registration number BN-20,937D and not a limited liability company, and the proprietor of Saavi Solutions is Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa initially claimed on his Facebook page that he knew nothing about Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd.

However, he later went on Metro TV to admit that he owned the company, but it had done no work because of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

The group, Movement for Justice Ghana wants to put Okudzeto Ablakwa on notice that they have evidence that the company has been fully operational since its incorporation, and they also have proof of the drawdowns on the GHS 500,000 he declared to the Registrar of Companies, a public officer, that he had paid as consideration for his shares in the Company.

“We challenge Okudzeto Ablakwa to be truthful to Ghanaians on this matter. We have evidence of the operational activity of Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd and the drawdowns on the GHS 500,000 he declared as consideration for his shares”.

“We urge him to come clean on the matter and be accountable to the people of Ghana. Failure to do so will result in us letting Ghanaians know who he truly is,” said a representative of Movement for Justice Ghana.

