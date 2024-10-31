Okyeame Kwame Calls For Lumba, Paluta Collabo

Okyeame Kwame

Celebrated Ghanaian songwriter and rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has advocated for a verse by highlife legend Daddy Lumba on King Paluta’s latest song titled ‘For the Poppin’.

Okyeame Kwame made the call in a video posted on his Facebook page on October 28, 2024.

He wrote: “All King Paluta fans who would love collaboration with Daddy Lumba should type DL under this post. I will personally show it to him. Let’s goooo.”

In the video, the legendary rapper is seen in a pool, with King Paluta’s song playing in the background.

While dancing to the song, the ‘rap doctor’ said: “Hey, Daddy Lumba, you have to do a remix of this song. It falls within your lane.”

“King Paluta featuring Daddy Lumba for the poppin. Apicke, apicke, apicke,” he added.

King Paluta’s ‘For the Poppin’ and ‘Makoma’ are both part of the burger highlife genre, which adds more pop and funk to native Ghanaian music.

He has often exhibited Daddy Lumba’s style in his music, prompting a lot of people to suggest there is a striking similarity in their type of music.

His latest release adds to King Paluta’s growing catalogue of hits, reinforcing his place as one of the most exciting and versatile artistes in Ghana’s rap scene.

The song is now available for streaming on digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

King Paluta is credited with several successful hits, including ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie,’ and ‘Aha Akye’, among others.