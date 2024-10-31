Humble Prophet Drops New Song

Humble Prophet and Nana Yaw Asare

Renowned gospel singer and songwriter, George Ofori Attah, known in the gospel music scene as Humble Prophet, has released his latest single titled ‘Adanseɛ’, a powerful and uplifting song that inspires hope and faith.

‘Adanseɛ,’ which featured Nana Yaw Asare, released a few weeks ago, is already enjoying massive rotations on the electronic media. It was produced by OdikroBaakoPe.

The song offers great inspiration to all Christians and was recorded to encourage people to come closer to God.

The mid-tempo danceable song carries very touching messages which focus on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians and strengthening them to be bold in sharing the gospel of Christ with non-Christians.

Humble Prophet, whose vision is to become one of best Ghanaian gospel acts and also an influential artiste in the new generation of music, wants to make a difference in the lives of the youth.

Known for his creative and unique style of delivery, he believes the new song would be loved by all since he really took his time to work on it.

The song is dedicated to those who are holding strong to their faith, believing that a miracle is close.

Ever since Humble Prophet joined the gospel music industry some years back, his educative and inspiring songs have had a positive impact on the lives of many who love to follow Christ.

He hopes that the song will inspire others, form their hearts, enlighten their minds, and increase their faith in the Lord and the Holy Spirit.