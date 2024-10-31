CBG Bridges Digital Gap In Agona Schools

Daniel Addo, MD of CBG (left) with some officials observing Bipoa JHS students using the donated desktop computers

Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) has donated 30 desktop computers to three junior high schools (JHS) in Agona.

The schools are Agona SDA JHS, Bedomase D/A Basic School, and Bipoa JHS.

This initiative forms part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to community development through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Addo, reiterated the bank’s dedication to supporting education and empowering communities.

“At CBG, we believe in the power of community and the importance of contributing to the development and sustainability of the communities we serve. Today, we are proud to help bridge the gap and empower students with the tools they need to succeed in the world of technology,” he said.

The three schools received 10 computers each, alongside a refurbishment of their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories. These upgrades include electricals, painting, and tiling works, which aim to provide students with an enhanced learning environment to develop fundamental digital skills.

Mr. Addo further highlighted that this initiative aligns with CBG’s core CSR pillars, which focus on health, community development, and education, as well as contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “In today’s digital age, access to computers is not a luxury but a necessity. We are excited to see the impact this initiative will have on the students and the broader community,” he added.

Representing the three beneficiary schools, the Headmaster of Bipoa JHS, Desmond Kwadwo Mensah, expressed heartfelt gratitude to CBG for the generous support. “This donation will truly transform the learning experience for our students. For many of them, this is their first real encounter with computers, and we believe this will open doors to new opportunities. On behalf of Agona SDA JHS, Bedomase D/A Basic School, and Bipoa JHS, we say thank you to CBG for standing with us,” Mr. Mensah stated.

With this latest donation, CBG continues to demonstrate its commitment to strengthening the educational foundation in the communities it serves. By empowering students with digital resources, the bank aims to foster greater academic performance and future opportunities for the youth.

A Daily Guide Report