Okyeame Kwame Headlines PAHW Fund Raising Concert

Popular Ghanaian highlife/hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, will host a musical concert which will feature some selected performing veteran highlife musicians to raise funds for the Pan African Heritage World Museum (PAHW) project.

Organised by Okyeame Kwame and his team, the event is scheduled to take place at the +233 JAZZ Bar & Grill in Accra this Saturday, June 5 at 8pm prompt.

The museum, which is the brainchild of Honorable Kojo Yankah, founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), is dedicated to sharing the true story of Africa and its people under the watchful eye of the world’s most noted scholars from the birth of civilisation to present day.

The vision of the museum is to curate, preserve and communicate the history, ideals, philosophy, and cultural heritage of people of African descent within a 21st century context of social, economic and political development.

The event, according to the organisers, will be extraordinary and it will attract hundreds of personalities in the creative arts industry, corporate institutions, Ministers of State, and Members of Parliament, among others.

Some of the celebrated musicians billed to rock the event include the headline act Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons, Pat Thomas and a host of others.

The three music icons, whose live musical performances have gone well with a large number of music fans, are expected to delight fans with their danceable songs which will turn the venue into a dance hall.

They are noted for their irresistible stage presence that gets their fans asking for more anytime they performed on stage.

According to the organisers, the impending musical concert is an opportunity for the seasoned music icons to thrill their fans who have missed out on seeing them perform live on stage.

The organisers stressed that each of the icons have promised to bring to life on the night, their very best performances till date, and urged lovers of music to attend the event.

Okyeame Kwame in a chat with BEATWAVES promised music fans that the event would be full of fun and excitement as there would be hot performances from all the acts on the bill.

According to him, music lovers and fans of Okyeame Kwame, Bessa Simons and Pat Thomas should expect a fun-packed night at the event, adding “Fans should ready for our concert where the legendary Pat Thomas, Bessa Simons, and Moi (Okyeame) will treat you to unforgettable highlife songs.”

BY George Clifford Owusu & Prince Fiifi Yorke