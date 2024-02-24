Okyeame Kwame, Prince David Osei, Others For NPP Manifesto Committee

Prince David Osei and Okyeame Kwame

Renowned showbiz personalities, Okyeame Kwame and Prince David Osei have been appointed members of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto committee, focusing on tourism, arts, and culture.

The committee, chaired by Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante and Akwasi Agyemang, Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority and CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority respectively, includes prominent figures like former Tourism Minister Catherine Abelema Afeku, Claudia Lumor, founder of the Glitz Style Awards, and others.

With high expectations from stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries, this committee is tasked with crafting provisions that will significantly benefit the sector.

The NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has already pledged to create digital platforms for Ghanaian artists if elected president, aiming to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia also pledged to expand on initiatives like the Year of Return and Beyond the Return, while also addressing tax burdens on creatives and implementing an e-visa policy for international visitors.