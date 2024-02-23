President Akufo-Addo Appoints Caretaker Ministers After Major Reshuffle

President Akufo-Addo

In a significant move following a major reshuffle on February 14, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assigned additional responsibilities to some Ministers to fill vacancies in various Ministries without substantive ministers.

The reshuffle has resulted in a reallocation of duties among key government officials.

The latest changes include the assignment of the Railway Minister, John Peter Amewu to oversee the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry until Lydia Seyram Alhassan is confirmed by the vetting process, the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey to oversee the Greater Accra Region until Nii Kwartei Titus Glover is sworn in as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is to manage Information Ministry until his former deputy Fatimatu Abubakar is approved, and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful is to handle Health Ministry pending the swearing in of Dr Bernard Okoe Boye as the substantive minister.

Osei Bonsu Amoah is to manage the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry pending the vetting and approval of the substantive minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa has been tasked with the responsibility for managing Oti region, while Hawa Koomson, Fisheries Minister is now accountable for Gender issues before Darkoa Newman takes over. Additionally, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has taken on the role of overseeing Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation before Ophelia Quansah Hayford takes over.

The specific roles and duties of the Ministers in their additional responsibilities are expected to bring about a more streamlined and effective approach to governance in the respective sectors until the substantive ministers are sworn in.

The move comes as part of the government’s efforts to enhance administrative efficiency and performance across various ministries.

Further details on the reallocation of duties and the impact of these changes are yet to be revealed.

Observers are keenly watching to see how these adjustments will shape the political landscape and governance structure.

By Vincent Kubi