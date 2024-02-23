Obiri Boahen Named Co-Chair Of NPP Manifesto Subcommittee Amid Discontent

Obiri Boahen

In a surprising turn of events, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, the aggrieved former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been appointed as the co-chair of the Local Government Subcommittee of the NPP manifesto team.

This appointment follows his earlier announcement of intent to part ways with the political party due to perceived neglect and disrespect within its ranks.

Discontent and Desire for Recognition

Obiri Boahen’s decision to consider leaving the NPP stemmed from his exclusion from the party’s campaign for the upcoming 2024 elections, coupled with his absence from the initial list of committee chairpersons and roles within the party. The former deputy General Secretary expressed deep dissatisfaction at what he perceived as a lack of acknowledgment for his contributions and sacrifices, particularly in advocating for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

An Unexpected Reversal and New Responsibilities

Despite his initial intentions to distance himself from the NPP, Obiri Boahen’s fate took a different turn as he was named as the co-chair of the Local Government Subcommittee alongside Justina Marigold Assan, Central regional minister in the updated list of full manifesto team members.

This unexpected development marks a significant shift in fortunes for the once-disgruntled former NPP official, providing him with a renewed platform within the party’s manifesto planning process.

Lamentations and Resilient Resolve

In an audio recording that has circulated widely, Obiri Boahen voiced his grievances, expressing deep hurt over the perceived disregard and neglect he faced from party leadership.

Despite contemplating forming his own political party in response to his discontent, he underscored the impact he believed his departure could have on the NPP’s electoral prospects, emphasizing his dedication and the consequential loss his absence could pose to the party.

Obiri Boahen’s poignant reflections and steadfast rebuke of the treatment he received shed light on the internal dynamics and fractures within the NPP, drawing attention to the complexities of political allegiances and the personal toll of perceived betrayal and exclusion.

By Vincent Kubi