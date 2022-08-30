Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Love Locked Down’ In New Jersey Libraries

Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kwame Nsiah-Apau, known in showbiz as Okyeame Kwame, and his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau’s book ‘Love Locked Down’, is set to be introduced into libraries in New Jersey, in the United States of America.

The ‘Love Locked Down’ book, launched in 2021, is a comprehensive guidebook about love, romance, relationships, and family wellbeing. The 420-page book also points out the attributes of love which broaden the understanding of how love can be truly demonstrated.

At the book signing event organised by FNG Financial Services for Okyeame in New Jersey, the Mayor of New Jersey (East Brunswick), Brad Cohen, promised to introduce Okyeame Kwame’s book into libraries in New Jersey.

According to him, the authors shared anecdotes from their compelling love stories and offered unique points of view on finding and maintaining lasting love relationships. With practical tips and relatable ideas, they bring fresh perspectives to dating, intimacy, sex, conflict, communication, transparency, commitment, collaboration, security, and excitement.

“I congratulate you for coming here. I wish you success. We’d love to get it in our library, and [we’ll do] whatever we can do to help promote [it]. Your message is something that we’d love to do here as well,” Brad Cohen added.

Okyeame Kwame, who could not hide his excitement, took to his social media handles to express his appreciation. The versatile singer wrote, “A big thank you to Mayor Brad Cohen … The Mayor of New Jersey, East Brunswick, for gracing my book signing event and saying such beautiful words about the book. You can find the ‘Love Locked Down’ book at libraries in Jersey. Thank you FNG Financial Services for the opportunity.”

In May 2022, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, recommended the book to people in relationships, especially in marriages. This happened when Okyeame Kwame presented the book to the Asantehene, in whose honour it was written.

The ‘Love Locked Down’ books, published by Spotlight Publishing, are available at EPP bookshops, Shell shops, selected Total filling stations, and Kingdom Books.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke