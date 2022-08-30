Kab-Fam Wins Two Prestigious Awards

Charles Antwi-Boahen

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of electronic appliance retail company, Kab-Fam Ghana Limited, Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, has won two awards in one week.

He was honoured as one of the 100 Most Influential Business Leadership Personalities in Ghana, at the Governance & Business Leadership Awards 2022 on August 5, 2022.

He was again adjudged CEO of the Year (Retail), at the Ghana Business Standard Awards 2022, on August 12, 2022.

Sharing the story of the company with a section of the media, he said, it all started with a branch at Darkuman Junction. The business was incorporated in 2013, and started operations in 2014.

With hard work, they have expanded to Kumasi, Tema, Takoradi, Haatso, East Legon, Kasoa and several other parts of Accra, with the branch strength presently at 16 nationwide.

He said, the company was built on the principles of honesty, hard work, and commitment.

“Marketing is the life blood of every business, and it has been our tool to becoming the most visible electronics brand in the country with hundreds of thousands of followers on all social media platforms,” he disclosed.

Mr. Antwi-Boahen intimated that, strong customer care, laced with excellent after-sale support had led to the continuous referrals and successes; the reason the firm is winning awards both locally and internationally.

He further revealed that Kab-Fam Ghana Limited is expected to expand massively in the years ahead, doubling their branch strength and the 12 percent market share they currently have, in the next five years, and also work hard to attain at least 35 percent share of the market in the next 10 years. “We are also very determined to expand to all parts of the country,” he added.