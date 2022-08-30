EMY To Hold Inspiring Greatness Forum

The organisers of the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa (EMY) award have announced the maiden edition of the ‘Inspiring Greatness Forum’ at the Conference Centre in Accra.

The Inspiring Greatness Forum is a mentorship event designed for young men between the ages of 16 and 21.

The forum, scheduled for Friday, September 2, 2022, will gather selected registered participants as well as mentors and speakers to explore topics and concepts surrounding personal growth and development.

It will touch on youth networking and innovation, identifying business opportunities among other prospects which will empower the youth to identify their potential and be reflective individuals, setting them on a course to potentially achieve greatness in their life endeavours.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, EMY Award, Kojo Soboh, the forum places great faith in the ability of young people to overcome obstacles in their pursuit of greatness.

The selected participants will have the opportunity to have face-to-face interactions with the country’s finest business moguls and public figures who will share their life-changing stories of how they achieved greatness in their respective fields.

“This is a meaningful youth engagement forum we have created for the youth as equal partners with selected personalities in this country. The programmes and activities, a deliberately ambitious goal underscoring the energy and potential of youth, will fully engage them and the resource person on key entrepreneurial issues in the country,” he stressed.

“This is your opportunity to meet, network, and possibly be mentored by some of the top leaders from various career fields in the country,” he added.

Resource persons selected for this year’s forum are Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Samson Lardy Anyenini, Jesse Agyapong, R. Yofi Grant, Dr. Ellen Hagan, Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo, Oheneyeri Gifty Anti, Ameyaw Debrah, Kafui Dey, and Baba Sadiq Abdulai.

The rest are Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, Albert Chris Soboh, Kojo Yankson, Santokh Singh, Bernard Kafui Sokpe, and Charles Kojo Bucknor.

