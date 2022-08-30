‘Homowo Pingpong Was Successful’

President of Uncle T United, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), has described the just ended Homowo table tennis (Pingpong) as a huge success.

To the former Accra Hearts of Oak board member and the sponsor of the tournament, the level of competition demonstrated by the players is worth mentioning.

“I am highly impressed with the level of competition, I must admit it has been a huge success, I keep saying not every young player can play football. The talent displayed here shows that if the sport is accorded the needed push, we will produce more talents,” he stressed.

It was Celia Baah Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces and Felix Lartey of the Ghana Immigration Service who emerged winners in their respective categories.

Celia dominated Eva Adom Amankwah 3-0 in the women’s final to win the trophy. She had accounted for Phillipa Aidoo, Bernice Borquaye and Cynthia Kwabi in her run to the final.

Celia praised her coaches after what she said was an amazing comeback after two years, in a post on Facebook.

In the junior’s event, Prince Asare from Rising Stars TTC defeated Richard Ofori to win the trophy.

All the winners went home with trophies, medals and products from the sponsors.

President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mawuko Afadzinu and Greater Accra Regional Sports Technical Director, E.T. Sakitey graced the event.

The well-attended tournament also received support from the Osu Traditional Council, TT Brothers Limited, Stanbic Bank and J.A. Biney.

The Osu Mantse, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV was the special guest of honour.

